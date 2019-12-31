Search

Aniket, Aarya star in Bosco's win v Atomic Energy

Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 08:25 IST | A correspondent |

Don Bosco's Aarya Gandhi (left) and Aniket Singh at Azad Maidan
Don Bosco (Matunga) beat Atomic Energy Central School by 151 runs in the fourth round of the U-14 Giles Shield at Azad Maidan on Monday riding on unbeaten knocks from Aniket Singh (102) and Aarya Gandhi (53).

Batting first, the Matunga school team posted 300 for six in their allotted 42 overs. Aniket smashed 14 fours during his 88-ball stay at the crease. In reply, Atomic Energy were bowled out for 155. Only Sanskar Rao (74 not out) managed to counter the disciplined Matunga outfit's bowlers. Aarya outclassed the opposition batsmen with his off-spin, claiming 4 for 7, while leg-spinner Agastya Surve bagged 3-31.

Meanwhile, at the Police Gymkhana, defending champions Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) defeated IES New English School (Bandra) by 92 runs. Mohammed Yaseen (83) and Sunny Singh (50) helped the Kurla school post 200 in 44.5 overs. The Bandra school's off-spinner Agusthya Bangera's (5-94) effort went in vain as his team managed 108 for nine in 45 overs. Pacer Affan Kzai and left-arm spinner Kavya Gori claimed three and two wickets respectively.

