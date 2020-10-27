Anil Agarwal speaks about expanding 'Pariksha Manthan' and taking it to pan India level

Reading the best books is the key aspect to increase knowledge, The books play an important role for the ones who want to succeed in the entrance exams. At times, to crack these exams one requires the best books and publications and that’s where ‘Pariksha Manthan’ comes in the picture. The publication has been a pioneer for all the aspirants who want to prepare for UPSC and IAS exams. Founded by Anil Agarwal in 1984, he has been actively working in the field of civil services and judiciary services. Based in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, the publication has given the best results to candidates preparing for different exams like SSC, UPSC, banking, railways, and others.

‘Pariksha Manthan’ is published quarterly, half-yearly and annually and it is widely recognised for the current affairs section. The copies and books are majorly sold in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other Northern regions of the country. Gradually, it is making a pan India presence. Speaking about expanding it, Mr. Agarwal said, “Our vision is to provide the best study material to the students. Started from Allahabad, we want to take ‘Pariksha Manthan’ on a national level. Our further plan is to launch books in various regional languages of the country.” The best thing about the publication is its presentation and innovation over time. “All the relevant information related to studies and current affairs is added in this informative book”, added Anil Agarwal.

While it initially began as a monthly magazine, the magazine then expanded with having 5 volumes of essays which are generally asked in the exams. ‘Pariksha Manthan’ truly lives up to its motto of limited quantity and unlimited quality. It was earlier started on a small-scale but now its reach is spreading all over India. The study material provided covers 85 percent of the questions asked in the exams. Moreover, ‘Pariksha Manthan’ has two different magazines named ‘Lakshya’ which are in English and Hindi. The publication to date has published more than 50 books in different sections related to general studies.

As far as pricing is concerned, it offers a pocket-friendly value to its customers. With the trends of online shopping, these books and study material are also available online. The candidates can purchase books online through the online store of ‘Pariksha Manthan’. Helping students with all the necessary study material and books, this publication is rightly working towards the empowerment of the nation by keeping the people updated about all the latest happenings in the country. Staying with the latest trends, Anil Agarwal has continued the legacy with ‘Pariksha Manthan’ and the publication is by far the most trustable name amongst the candidates.

