Anil Agarwal's 'Pariksha Manthan' is gaining pan India recognition among the best selling publications

Are you looking for magazines and publications that give in-depth detail about current affairs and the latest happenings in the country? Anil Agarwal's 'Pariksha Manthan' is the name one can truly reckon with. The publication has its legacy since 1984 and its founder has been working in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj in the field of civil services, judicial services and other examinations like SSC, UPSC, banking and railways. The magazine is specialized in current affairs section which is published quarterly as well as in different states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and many others and now it is spreading all over India.

Mr Agarwal has been working in this field since 1977 but established his own publication in 1984 named "Pariksha Manthan" "He started his publication with the Current Affairs Magazines from the day of his foundation.

Through our work, we have created several landmarks in the field of intellectual scenario. The main motive behind launching this magazine was to make people aware of all the latest news in the country and also help the students prepare for various entrance exams", said Mr.Agarwal. Moreover, there are other two magazines named 'Lakshya' published under the publication in both Hindi and English languages.

Apart from that, the publication has published more than 50 books in various sections related to General Studies. The important aspect which Mr. Agarwal emphasized is that the publication has published more than 40 books in Law Section in both Hindi and English languages. Moreover, 'Pariksha Manthan' with a legacy of more than three decades has made sure that in each exam, their books have helped in occupying more than 85% questions which have seen many students pass out with flying colours. Carving a niche for itself in the sphere of publication, it has gained PAN India recognition as one of the most trustable publications.

Speaking about how 'Pariksha Manthan' is different from other publications, Mr Anil Agarwal said, "Before the publishing of any book, we understand the needs of the students and supply them with adequate preparation material. Another important thing to note down is that the books are not expensive and every student who wants to prepare for any government exam or entrance exam can get the study material at a reasonable rate. The determination and the creativeness of 'Pariksha Manthan' have helped many aspirants serve with the best books in the last few years.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.