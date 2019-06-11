Anil Ambani claims to have repaid Rs 25,000 crore in past 14 months
In a conference call with media, Ambani said the Rs 35,000 crore debt repayment includes debt servicing by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra and their respective affiliates
Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani Tuesday said the group has repaid over Rs 35,000 crore of debt during the past 14 months and exuded confidence that it would meet all future debt obligations through the ongoing asset monetisation plan.
In a conference call with media on June 11, Ambani said the Rs 35,000 crore debt repayment included debt servicing by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra and their respective affiliates. "TheReliance group has made aggregate debt servicing payments of over Rs 35,000 crore in the 14 months period from April 2018 till May 2019," Ambani said.
These comprise principal repayment of Rs 25,000 crore and interest payment of nearly Rs 11,000 crore, he said. He claimed that this payment has been funded almost entirely from the proceeds from asset monetisation and that the group is fully committed to meet all its future debt servicing obligation in a timely manner as more asset sales are on.
Reliance Power posts Rs 3,558 cr net loss in Q4
Anil Ambani Group firm Reliance Power Sunday reported a net loss of Rs 3,558.51 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as against a net profit of Rs 189.21 crore in the year-ago period.
In a filing to the BSE, Reliance Power said the board in its meeting on June 8 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2018, and also approved raising resources by issuing debt securities by way of privately placed debentures, subject to approvals.
For full fiscal, Reliance Power reported a net loss of Rs 2,951.82 crore as against net profit Rs 840.46 crore.
Anil Ambani is married to Bollywood actress Tina Ambani. The couple has two sons - Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. Anil Ambani is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger brother.
Inputs from PTI
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15
- Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct
- Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar
- Mumbai: NEET topper's face in ads of 3 different classes raises hackles
- Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH
- Mumbai: Chaos alert as BMC shuts old bridges in Juhu and Oshiwara
- Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work
- Dr Ram Puniyani: To label me anti-Hindu is a carefully constructed prism'
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Court proceedings in Dr Payal Tadvi's case to be recorded on video
- Mumbai Crime: IIT scholar who stalked woman for 5 years held in Bihar
- BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi: New zoo will help preserve Aarey better
- Sewri police arrest 'smart' thieves; discover plan to rob jewellery shops
- Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
- Nmami Agarwal: Celebrity nutritionist who has trained Manushi Chhillar
- Mumbai Rains: City welcomes first heavy showers of monsoon
- Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in all-white ensemble
- Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
- Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother
- Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- Yuvraj Singh: Cricket taught me to fight, fall, dust myself and get up
- World Cup 2019: ICC needs to take a serious look at the LED bails
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
New York helicopter crash leaving the pilot dead