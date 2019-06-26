Anil Ambani's Reliance wins Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra sea link project

national

Versova-Bandra sea link is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km

Reliance Infrastructure-led by Anil Ambani on Wednesday said that it has bagged one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) -- the Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project in Mumbai.

A statement that was released said, "Reliance Infrastructure is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the appointed date of June 24, 2019, as per the contract."

Versova-Bandra sea link is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km. VBSL will cut down commute time of Mumbaikars from over 90 minutes to 10 minutes. Citizens can look forward to save their fuel cost besides eco-friendly travel with a minimal carbon footprint. MSRDC is expected to finalise the location of the casting yard for the work to start on the project.

Reliance Executive Director and CEO Punit Garg said, "This project will further propel Reliance Infrastructure as a premier E&C company in India. Our partnership with Astaldi SpA, the third biggest construction player in the world in bridges, will help us create a truly world-class mega infrastructure project for Mumbai."

