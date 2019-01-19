Anil Ambani's son Anshul Ambani joins Reliance Group as management trainee

national

Anshul takes a similar route to the Ambani family-run group as his elder brother Anmol, who had joined Reliance Mutual Fund as a trainee in 2014 and later joined the Reliance Capital board in 2016

Anshul Ambani

Twenty-three-year-old Anshul Ambani, the youngest son of Anil Ambani, joined the Reliance Group last week, a statement said on Saturday.

In the statement, the Reliance Group said Anshul has joined Reliance Infrastructure as a management trainee after completing his undergraduate degree in Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

Reliance Infrastructure is the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) arm of the group. It is also the holding company for the group's power generation and distribution businesses, Mumbai Metro, defense business, and various other road and airport projects, it said.

Anshul takes a similar route to the Ambani family-run group as his elder brother Anmol, who had joined the Reliance Mutual Fund as a trainee in 2014 and later joined the Reliance Capital board in 2016.

Anmol currently oversees the group's financial services business. In the absence of a CEO at Reliance Capital, all CEOs of operating companies and group functional heads report to Anmol.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.