Anil Deshmukh: COVID-19 claimed lives of 45 police personnel in Maharashtra

Forty-Five police personnel have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra till Thursday out of the 3,820 who tested positive for the infection so far. This information was shared by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh through his official Twitter handle. "3,820 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. Of these 2,754 have recovered and 45 have tragically succumbed," Deshmukh's tweet read.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh informed that "There's been a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 calls on the police helpline 100. As many as 1,03,707 such calls have been received. 268 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 851 arrests."

1,335 offences have been registered for illegal transport.



Over six lakh people have been quarantined so far in the state and the Maharashtra government is running 122 relief camps, where 4,138 workers from other states, have been provided refuge and other necessities, according to the Home Minister. As per the Public Health Department, Maharashtra has 1,16,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 59,166 cured and discharged patients, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 5,651 as of today.

