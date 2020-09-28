Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor wish their mother on her birthday, share throwback pictures

It's raining birthdays in Bollywood! Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rima Jain, and the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, all are celebrating their birthdays today on September 28. And on September 27, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor celebrated their mother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday.

Taking to their social media accounts, both the brothers had adorable wishes for the mother. Talking about the elder brother first, Anil Kapoor not only shared some throwback pictures but also penned a lovely note. Have a look right here:

And Sanjay Kapoor also did the same, Here it is:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Mom âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â we love you ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onSep 26, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

Anil Kapoor has competed over four decades in the Hindi film industry. He has delivered blockbusters in the form of Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Laadla, No Entry, Welcome, Race, Race 2, and Welcome Back in his career. Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in 1995 with the movie Prem and was also seen in films like Sirf Tum, Qayamat, Luck By Chance, and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in the web-series, The Gone Game.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anil Kapoor On Bollywood: Never Saw The Industry As Anything Other Than Home

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news