Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor wish their mother on her birthday, share throwback pictures
Taking to their Instagram accounts, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor wished their mother on her birthday and also shared some candid throwback pictures.
It's raining birthdays in Bollywood! Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rima Jain, and the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, all are celebrating their birthdays today on September 28. And on September 27, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor celebrated their mother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday.
Taking to their social media accounts, both the brothers had adorable wishes for the mother. Talking about the elder brother first, Anil Kapoor not only shared some throwback pictures but also penned a lovely note. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world .. Happy Birthday âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ¢ðÂÂ¢
And Sanjay Kapoor also did the same, Here it is:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Mom âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â we love you ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â
Anil Kapoor has competed over four decades in the Hindi film industry. He has delivered blockbusters in the form of Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Laadla, No Entry, Welcome, Race, Race 2, and Welcome Back in his career. Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in 1995 with the movie Prem and was also seen in films like Sirf Tum, Qayamat, Luck By Chance, and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in the web-series, The Gone Game.
