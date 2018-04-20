Anil Kapoor: Any takers for Chalti Ka Naam Gadi remake?

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently filming for Double Dhamaal wants to remake the classic 1958 film



Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor has hinted that he is open to a remake of Chalti Ka Naam Gadi if there are any takers to make it. "Looking to Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi for inspiration before shoot for Total Dhamaal. Don't you long for the innocence and simplicity of those times? If there are any takers, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and I will volunteer to be the Ashok, Kishore and Anup Kumars of today! Anyone," Anil tweeted.

Looking to Chalti ka Naam Gaadi for inspiration before shoot for #TotalDhamaal. Don't u long for the innocence & simplicity of those times? If there are any takers, @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn & I will volunteer to be the Ashok, Kishore & Anup Kumars of today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂºï¸ÂÂ! Anyone?! pic.twitter.com/6DOKWcuulQ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 19, 2018

As for Total Dhamaal, the film is being jointly produced by Indra Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Ajay, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever