Anil Kapoor shares his look on Instagram from the set of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal



Anil Kapoor

It's well known in the industry that Anil Kapoor can't stop admiring himself in the mirror. It's an obsession he can't get rid of. So, we were not surprised when he shared his look on Instagram from the set of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal and wrote, "Me looking away from the mirror when I'm caught admiring myself for the fifth time after getting ready (sic)." Kapoor is one of the few actors who admits that he can't refrain from admiring himself on every reflective surface he walks by.

Apart from Total Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor also stars alongside Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial Race 3. He is also a part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanney Khan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

Anil Kapoor's 1993 film Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja, completed 25 years on April 16. It starred his late sister-in-law Sridevi and was produced by older brother Boney Kapoor with Satish Kaushik helming directorial duties.

Anil Kapoor remembered his participation in the film fondly and tweeted, "Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu (sic)."

But, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik took to social media to apologise to producer Boney Kapoor for delivering a dud. He wrote on Twitter, "25 years ago, it was a disaster at the box office, but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering Madam Sridevi and my apologies to Boney Kapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film (sic)." It is said that Sridevi had to sell off several assets to recover the losses incurred.

