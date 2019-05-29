Anil Kapoor dedicates 32nd anniversary of Mr. India to Veeru Devgan

bollywood

Anil Kapoor said he wanted to dedicate its 32nd anniversary of Mr India to the late Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan

It was 32 years ago that Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr. India hit the screens. Getting nostalgic, its director Shekhar Kapur said on Wednesday that the film refuses to age. Anil, on the other hand, said he wanted to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the late Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan.

"Mr. India was made iconic by its children-friendly action scenes and Veeru's Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible," Anil tweeted.

"Veeru Devgan was an amazing man and I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed," he added.

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died in Mumbai on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Shekhar posted a collage of images from the iconic film and captioned it: "What's with this film! It's 32 years old today and refuses to age. Mr. India."

What’s with this film !! It’s 32 years old today and refuses to age. #mrindia pic.twitter.com/TueEoDkfOw — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Anil and Shekhar had met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next 'Mr India 2', or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor ! pic.twitter.com/OXIFC2cgWj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 17, 2019

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with 'Mr. India'."

Feels like déjà vu! @shekharkapur & I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India...The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well! ð pic.twitter.com/Je9she0YGp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 17, 2019

Mr. India is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri.

