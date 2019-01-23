Anil Kapoor: Entertainment with a social message reaches more people

television

Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in a TV show addressing the issue of sanitation, believes a social message woven into an entertaining story has the power to reach more people

Anil Kapoor. Pic/Anil Kapoor's official Instagram account

Megastar Anil Kapoor has come on board for a television show that has a social message attached to it. Kapoor firmly believes that an entertaining story woven with a social message is the best way to reach a wider audience. The show Kapoor will be seen in is titled Navrangi Re! and addresses the issue of sanitation.

At the launch of the show in Mumbai, the National-award winning actor said, "I used to visit Raj Kapoor uncle as a kid and he used to say something that I strongly believe in... that if we can offer entertainment with a social message, the cause and awareness on the issue reaches out a number of people. In the show Navarangi Re!, we have attempted to do that."

The show, produced by Swastik Productions, has partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and BBC Media Action. It will be telecast on Rishtey channel from February 2. The cast comprises Aamir Ali, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Sushmita Mukherjee and Raju Kher among others, and Kapoor will have a special role in it.

Speaking about the idea behind the show, Kapoor said, "I think cleanliness starts from home and then goes to the society and the world. We all have to work towards building an environmentally friendly world." Truer words were never spoken!

Kapoor also shared some memories from the time he grew up in Chembur, Mumbai. He said, "I was born in Chembur and in our building, we had proper toilets. That way, I would say that I was privileged. However, when during my summer vacation I visited my grandparents' place in Delhi, the sanitation system was very different. There was no flush, no running water, and the whole system was bad. On many occasions, the kids of the house used to go out in the narrow lanes and defecate there."

He thinks even now, things aren't designed scientifically and people aren't aware of the right sanitation. He hopes that the show will have a huge social impact on people when it comes to hygiene and sanitation, especially in rural areas.

