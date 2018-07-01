Anil Kapoor: Fanney Khan would be incomplete without Divya Dutta

Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor says he had fun working with actress Divya Dutta on Fanney Khan. Anil expressed his views about working with Divya after the actress wrapped up her shooting schedule for the movie.

"And it's wrap time for me on the Fanney Khan sets! Beautiful journey. Anil Kapoor, you are a dream co-star to work with. And will you always look that good? Thank you my dearest Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for yet another beautiful film... Atul Manjrekar been so much fun working with you," Divya said late on Friday.

To which, Anil responded: "It's been a blast working with you Divya. It has been an amazing journey indeed with you playing your role exceptionally in it. Our Fanney Khan family would be incomplete without you."

In an interview with IANS, Divya had said that her role in Fanney Khan is "beautiful, emotional, soft and strong". Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. It is being co-produced by Mehra and directed by Manjrekar. The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever