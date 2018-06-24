Anil Kapoor feels blessed to live his dream in showbiz

According to imdb.com, Anil stepped into the industry in 1979 with "Hamare Tumhare". But in a creative shared by the actor, Anil marked his 1984 film "Mashaal" as his first project

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor is living his dream every day as part of showbiz, and says he doesn't even remember the life he had before he entered the industry. The actor looked back at his journey in the industry as he completed 35 years in the industry.

"What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories," Anil tweeted on Saturday. "I don't really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen. Blessed to be living my dream! 35 years and counting," he added.

According to imdb.com, Anil stepped into the industry in 1979 with "Hamare Tumhare". But in a creative shared by the actor, Anil marked his 1984 film "Mashaal" as his first project.

The actor-producer has became popular across the shores as well after Danny Boyle's Oscar winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" where he played a game show host and the American TV series "24". He was also seen in Tom Cruise's actioner "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol".

In the creative, Anil has listed all the films he has been a part from the start to his recent release "Race 3". In another post, the actor said: "I have found my home, my family and my happiness here. I am so lucky to have experienced so much love every day. There is no greater feeling than to be known, recognised and appreciated for the work that you do. I wouldn't be here without all those have taken this journey with me, so a big thank you to each and every one of you."

His children also followed him to the industry. While daughter Sonam Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor chose to be in front of the camera, his daughter Rhea Kapoor is exploring the filmmaking side as a producer.

