Anil Kapoor inaugurates Qutone Experience Center in Ahmedabad

Qutone Experience Center houses a huge range of Qutone products iMarble, DGVT, Qrock, iQ-Smart, Elegante and Wall Tiles are showcased under one roof to provide a wide choice of the extravagant and magnificent product range

Qutone - The pioneer in Tile Innovations creates a magnum showcase for a luxury experience in the world heritage city of India. Qutone Experience Center offers a robust and overwhelming experience of a wide range of Ceramic & Vitrified Tiles, made by Qutone with international quality standards.

Qutone Experience Center houses a huge range of Qutone products iMarble, DGVT, Qrock, iQ-Smart, Elegante and Wall Tiles are showcased under one roof to provide a wide choice of the extravagant and magnificent product range.

Qutone created new benchmarks with varied innovations in the Indian Tile industry and is honoured to be partnering the Prime Minister's "Make in India" initiative. The company is manufacturing the product line "imarble" - World's Biggest Slab at first of its kind, a state-of-the-art plant using European technology based at Gujarat.

Actor Anil Kapoor who is the Brand Ambassador & Face for Qutone, visited Ahmedabad and inaugurated the Qutone Experience Center along with Manoj Agarwal - C.M.D., Qutone and the entire management.

"It was an honour and a very proud when we inaugurated Qutone Experience Center in Ahmedabad which makes this the 11th in India. Morbi, Gujarat is the manufacturing hub for the Tile Industry in India and we at Qutone have believed in outdoing ourselves always and with QEC, we are planning to take the Tile experience in Commercial and Residential spaces to a new level altogether", said Manoj Agarwal.

"Qutone and Anil Kapoor are synonymous for their constant endeavour for perfection and reinvention. We at Qutone believe in Innovation and we have introduced numerous products and technologies to India and to the world, echoing the Prime Ministers vision of Make in India", expressed Sunil Manglunia - M.D., Qutone to all present and the support from Anil Kapoor.

"With every passing year India's contribution to the world market has been increasing and we at Qutone find immense pride in the fact that our products are present in over 61 countries today and with Qutone Experience Center in Italy already, we will soon be having our showrooms in the United Kingdom, Spain and China", felt Rajeev Adlakha - M.D., Qutone.

"The temperatures in Ahmedabad are already soaring with all the fabulous display of products that I witnessed here at Qutone Experience Center today. To envision something so phenomenal in the first place is an outstanding initiative and I congratulate the team of Qutone with all my heart", said Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor on his association with Qutone for the third consecutive year.

Qutone Experience Center is present in 11 locations in India now and one in Italy, the forthcoming months will see launches in Guwahati, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore in India and Spain, China and the United Kingdom. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

