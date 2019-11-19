Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh react to the trailer of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The moment all of Ajay Devgn fans were waiting for has finally come to an end. The actor unveiled the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and as expected, was grand and gritty. Every frame speaks volumes of the ambitions that have poured into this magnum opus. Om Raut has surely created a big cinematic spectacle and that too in 3D. It's a treat for all of Devgn's fans.

Coming to the antagonist, Saif Ali Khan, he continues to prove why he's one of the most exciting actors we have in the industry, and far braver than his contemporaries when it comes to his film choices. He plays Uday Bhan, who waged war against the Maratha Empire. And of course, we get to see Kajol on the celluloid again, who reunites with Devgn after a long time.

Given the grandeur the trailer is filled with, it had to garner and attract some celebrity reactions and they are out. Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter- How amazing and humongous the trailer is. Check out his reaction right here:

Har Har Mahadev!!!! How amazing & humongous is this trailer. Had read about this in the history text books, Now eagerly waiting to witness this battle on the big screen. Bravo @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD !!!! Congratulations @omraut @SharadK7 #TanhajiTrailerDay https://t.co/6ixB3RMNgO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2019

Anil Kapoor even met and interacted with the leading man and wrote he was celebrating the fantastic response to the trailer. Have a look at the pictures right here:

And lastly, Karan Johar wrote- What an absolutely breathtaking trailer and you have performed majestically. Here's his tweet:

What an absolutely breathtaking trailer AJAY! @ajaydevgn and you have performed majestically! Supreme scale and emotional energy! And @itsKajolD is just looking too stunning! This ones a bonafide winner!!!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ https://t.co/ld9nAyqeKH — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 19, 2019

This is truly one of the most ambitious films of the lead characters, and there's palpable excitement among the fans and the critics. Will the film create history at the box-office?

