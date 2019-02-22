Anil Kapoor: Madhuri Dixit hasn't changed at all over the years

bollywood

Anil Kapoor in a candid interview talks about working with Madhuri Dixit again with Total Dhamaal and more

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

"Would you believe, Ive done 18 films with Madhuri Dixit," exclaimed Anil Kapoor as he spoke about how the actress hasn't changed at all over the years -- something he has realised after teaming up with her once again in Indra Kumars "Total Dhamaal". The two actors had also teamed up with Kumar for the iconic hit "Beta" in 1992.

Anil said: "We've teamed up in so many movies that we could tell each other's responses on camera without any discussion. I am very comfortable working with Madhuri. The last time we came together in a film was for Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lajja' in 2001 and now she is back, looking just as beautiful as she did back then."

Anil is happy Madhuri hasn't changed. "It is reassuring when your co-star of many years takes a break to build her personal life, gets married, has children, comes back and is still the same. Believe me, it didn't feel like we hadn't worked together for 18 years. It felt like just yesterday when we did films like 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Khel' and 'Pukar'," he said.

Anil singled out Rakesh Roshan's Kishen Kanhaiya as his favourite film with Madhuri. "We had so much fun mimicking Dev saab and Hemaji. I still remember that. And now in 'Total Dhamaal', we had a wild time. The film is non-stop entertainment. There are lots of scenes with animals. Some of them have been shot with real animals. But all of it is pure fun. Kids and grownups will love the film."

This would be Anil's second release within a month. "That's true... But 'Total Dhamaal' is as different from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' as chalk from cheese. Audience won't mind seeing me twice in one month. I haven't had so much fun shooting for a film in a very long time."

