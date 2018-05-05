Anil Kapoor manages work and wedding preparation with fineness

The Kapoors have been balancing work with the wedding preparations. Yesterday, Anil Kapoor was spotted dubbing for his upcoming film at a suburban studio



The Kapoors have been balancing work with the wedding preparations. Yesterday, Anil Kapoor was spotted dubbing for his upcoming film at a suburban studio. He gave a thumbs up sign when asked about daughter Sonam's nuptials.

