Anil Kapoor on his Achilles tendon issue: Doctors around the world told me surgery was my only option

Anil Kapoor's fitness videos on social media are fodder for anyone who wants to stay fit and work out regularly. They're a constant source of motivation to fitness enthusiasts, and watching the veteran actor keep so fit at the age of 63 is truly inspiring.

But did you know, Anil Kapoor suffered from an Achilles tendon issue for over 10 years? In a latest post, Kapoor shared that he was struggling with the pain and doctors had told him that surgery was his only option. Sharing a few pictures, Kapoor wrote, "I had been suffering from a Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option... Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping... without any surgery..."

The Malang actor also shared photos with Dr Muller, who helped him sail through the problem. It's amazing to see how Kapoor has bounced back and how he constantly keeps giving fitness goals to his fans and followers.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix film AK vs AK alongside Anurag Kashyap. He also has Karan Johar's Takht lined up.

