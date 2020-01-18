Anil Kapoor on Malang: Getting the look right was a challenging affair

The fever of Malang has been quite strong ever since the trailer was launched. The movie has Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as lead characters and Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor's character of a cop or murderer has left everyone wondering about the character he plays. Talking about the character, Anil Kapoor shared, "My character in the film is that of an eccentric cop, who's driven to achieve his mission. Getting the look right for my role in Malang was a challenging affair. To do justice to my character, I had to shed a few kilos. I also experimented with my hair and got a temporary tattoo. It's definitely a role that will stay with me for a long time."

Anil Kapoor has been in the industry for over four decades and still has his own charming looks and has served a lot of characters on the plate. All of them have always been praised and loved by all. This role is something new and different and fans are extremely excited to see him.

The songs of Malang are quite groovy and are sure to be party hits. The trailer has garnered a lot of attention and all are excited to see the romance-thriller. The title track of the movie has been receiving a lot of appreciation and even crossed 10 million-plus views within 24 hours of its release.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series'Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates