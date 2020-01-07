Anil Kapoor on Malang: Want to fall in love again

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Whenever Anil Kapoor sees younger actors perform well on screen, he misses his youth. The actor, 63, whose next Malang features him alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, said looking at the chemistry of the lead pair, he felt the need to fall in love again.

"After this film, Aditya and Disha are going to be big stars. I have enjoyed whatever frames I've seen," Kapoor said at the trailer launch of the Mohit Suri-directed film. "I wish I was young. I would go on a bike like him [Aditya]. Looking at them in the film, I want to fall in love again," he added. Kapoor, who stars in a negative role of a cop, said he initially wanted to play Kemmu's part in the film.

"I wanted to do Kunal's role. But Mohit, Luv [Ranjan, producer] and all of them wanted me to do this character of Agashe. My heart was there but they told me to do this. They convinced me and I went with their conviction. I'm happy I did this role," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever