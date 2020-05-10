Anil Kapoor plays carrom with wife Sunita Kapoor and daughter Rhea Kapoor, and guess who wins!

Anil Kapoor is honing his carrom skills. The actor is spending the lockdown playing the sport with wife Sunita, in addition to working out at his home gym. It looks like he has aced the game as he has been pocketing the queen often. Kapoor somehow always emerges triumphant and goes, "One, two ka four, My name is Lakhan."

Taking to his Twitter account, he even shared a collage of two pictures where he could be seen playing the game and also jubilantly announced who won between him, his wife, and his daughter.

Have a look at the post right here:

Coming to the actor's work front, he has been acting in Indian Cinema for the last 42 years. He began his career in the world of films in 1978 and has been acting ever since. Even today, he continues to be a busy actor and sign one film after another. His upcoming films include the Abhinav Bindra biopic with son Harshvardhan Kapoor and Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. All his contemporaries and even actors of today's generation, vouch for his professionalism and ageless persona. He's truly one of a kind!

