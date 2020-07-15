Anil Kapoor posts throwback video with Amitabh Bachchan, wishes him speedy recovery

Reminiscing about the live performances in packed stadiums with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video on Instagram as he prayed for the former's speedy recovery, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 63-year-old star put out a throwback video where the two stars - Bachchan and Kapoor -- are seen entertaining a live audience. In the video, Bachchan is seen dancing as he sings the popular number 'Bachke Rehna Re' dressed in an all-white attire. The 'Mr India' actor sported a blingy blazer which is later thrown by Bachchan amid the loud cheers of the audience.

As the video progresses, the 'Don' actor and Kapoor shake a leg on the stage, while the latter croons 'My name is Lakhan'. The video concludes with both the stars hugging each other.

Recalling the live performance and the energy they shared on stage, Kapoor wrote alongside the video, "I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @SrBachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable!"

Kapoor added," Praying for your speedy recovery & waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon!"

Touching the hearts of fans, the video garnered more than 35 thousand likes within just 37 minutes of being posted.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.

