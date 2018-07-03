Anil Kapoor proud of Sonam Kapoor's 'eight hits'

From giving a debut performance in Saawariya in 2007 to receiving her first National Award for Neerja last year, the decade-long journey for Sonam Kapor has been a roller-coaster ride

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor is a proud father. Congratulating his daughter Sonam for "eight hits in a row", he has lauded her for making "pretty damn good" choices throughout her career in Bollywood.

Anil took to Twitter yesterday to share, "The choices we make shape our lives. Sonam, you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors and content... Your hard work, commitment and conviction have resulted in 8 hits in a row! So happy and proud of you! (sic)."

The father shared a collage of posters of Sonam's films - including Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, PadMan, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding and the latest offering Sanju - to further his point.

From giving a debut performance in Saawariya in 2007 to receiving her first National Award for Neerja last year, the decade-long journey for the actor has been a roller-coaster ride. She will now be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which will also see her share screen space with Anil.

