Anil Kapoor: Rajkummar Rao is on the road to great success

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is ringing in his 34th birthday today and his 'Fanney Khan' co-actor Anil Kapoor is definitely in awe of the 'City Lights ' actor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Jhakkas' star wished Rao by writing, "Happy Birthday to the actor who's on the road to great success at full speed, a gem of a person and my dear friend @RajkummarRao !! All the best for Stree! Movie releasing on your birthday has to be a good sign always! Keep doing what you do!"

Happy Birthday to the actor who’s on the road to great success at full speed, a gem of a person and my dear friend @RajkummarRao !! All the best for #Stree! Movie releasing on your birthday has to be a good sign always! Keep doing what you do! pic.twitter.com/wnBNYNhlLC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 31, 2018

Adding a cherry on the cake, the 'Newton' star's much-awaited film Stree's release coincides with his birthday. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles.

The actor has portrayed versatile roles in movies like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'City Lights', 'Trapped', 'Queen', 'Omerta', 'Shaitan' among others. A National Award-winner, Rajkummar made his acting debut in 2010 with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha". Since then, he has featured in films like "Shaitan", "Shahid", "Queen", "CityLights", "Aligarh", "Behen Hogi Teri", "Newton" and "Fanney Khan".

He will next be seen in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' with Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla. Rajkummar is also looking forward to a great slate of work with "Mental Hai Kya" and "Imli". He will also be seen in "Love Sonia".

