Anil Kapoor, Raza Murad bid adieu To Roshan Taneja

Bollywood celebrities such as Gufi Paintal, Raza Murad, Anil Kapoor, Ratna Pathak, Govinda, Anil George, Kanwaljit Singh and many more noted and eminent personalities attended the cremation of the "acting guru."

Roshan Taneja, who trained scores of Hindi film actors including the likes of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and many more passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 87. The cremation was held at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday at the electric crematorium in Santacruz West.

Roshan Taneja, known to many as the "pioneer of method acting" in India, is held in high regard in the Hindi film industry.

Ranbir Kapoor who was present at Panasonic Cricket 'Dil Se' event in Mumbai also shared his thoughts and paid a tribute to the legend, who trained his father Rishi Kapoor.

"He is such a great legend of our film industry. He taught my father, and when I was shooting for 'Saawariya', I took some classes from Roshan Taneja with Sonam, before the shooting. I wish his soul rests in peace. He has been a great talent," said Ranbir.

Roshan Taneja had been training talent since the 1960s, first at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and later at his private school in Mumbai, the Roshan Taneja School of Acting.

