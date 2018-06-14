Anil Kapoor: Replacing Amitabh Bachchan an impossible dream

In a recent interview, Salman Khan had praised Anil Kapoorâs versatility and called him the only replacement of Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Anil Kapoor says megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of a kind and replacing him is an impossible dream. Praising Anil, Salman had said in an interview: "I think if there is any replacement to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, then it is Anil Kapoor".

Thanking him, Anil Kapoor tweeted on Thursday: "Thank you Salman Khan, for your generosity! Replacing Mr. Bachchan is an impossible dream. He is the only one of his kind. But I'm really honoured and humbled that you took my name in the same breath as him."

Anil and Salman Khan will soon be seen in Remo D'souza directorial Race 3. The 61 year old actor will be playing the role of business tycoon, Shamsher in Race 3. Intrestingly, Anil, who is returning to the Race franchise for the 3rd time has performed all the stunts by himself. Director Remo revealed how the actor took avid interest in every scene and refused to use any body double. Anil Kapoor's entry scene was slated to be on a smaller scale, however Remo took a last minute call of upping the stakes after consulting with the stunt directors Tom Struthers and Anil Arsu.

Race 3, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Ramesh S Taurani and Salma Khan will hit the screens on Friday.

