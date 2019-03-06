Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extend heartfelt birthday wishes for Rhea Kapoor

bollywood

Sonam and Rhea are one of the favourite sibling duos from B-town and are known to be very close to each other. The two have also graced a number of events together. The duo also has their own fashion brand called 'Rheson'.

As Rhea Kapoor turns 32 today, her father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor wished the birthday girl in the sweetest way possible. The doting dad took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of Rhea, calling her a 'boss woman'.

"Every year I see you getting closer to becoming the amazing human being you were born to be. For me, Boss Woman means Rhea Kapoor! I am lucky to have such a beautiful, confident, sharp & brilliant daughter who knows how to keep us all on our toes and push us to do better! Happy Birthday @rheakapoor! We love you!," he wrote alongside the photo.

Sonam, who shares a beautiful bond with her beloved sister, made the birthday girl feel special by posting a throwback picture of the two to wish Rhea on her birthday. The adorable photo features a little Sonam dressed like a bride in a white frock with a veil making Rhea eat a chunk of cake. With the birthday crown on her head, Rhea looks like the perfect bridesmaid for her sister.

View this post on Instagram Happiest Birthday to You âÂ¤ðÂÂÂ @rheakapoor A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@fc_sonam) onMar 5, 2019 at 6:33am PST

"Dear Rheebee... happy happy birthday my darling sister. You're my best friend, soulmate and partner. No one compares to you and your love for all of us. Hope this year you kill it with love, life and making the most epic movies. @rheakapoor, she captioned the cute photo.

Meanwhile, Rhea's cousin Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and posted a birthday wish for the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer. I love you and 'Happy Birthday' and added many emojis and GIFs in her story.

Rhea is the younger daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor and is a year younger to Sonam. Rhea is an Indian film producer and her last project was Veere Di Wedding, which featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She has also produced movies including 'Aisha' and 'Khoobsurat'.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen alongside her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She will star in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which is slated to be released on April 5, 2019. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's last film 'Total Dhamaal' is performing well at the box office and has already crossed the 100 crore mark.

