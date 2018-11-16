Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor not part of Deepika-Ranveer's wedding leaves tongues wagging

bollywood

Those in the know say that no one from the Kapoor family was extended an invitation for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding

Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor

Tongues have been wagging in B-Town about Ranveer Singh omitting Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor from the guest list of his wedding at Lake Como. Ranveer's paternal grandfather and Sonam's maternal grandmother are siblings.

Those in the know say that no one from the Kapoor family was extended an invitation. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are currently in London. Anil and Sunita Kapoor were also in the UK. Later, both headed to a spa in Austria. Well, DeepVeer has their reasons and Mr Jhakaas loves spa sessions. To each his own.

Meanwhile, here are some details about the grand wedding of DeepVeer:

The wedding was a desi affair. It has been heard that a priest was specially flown down from Amritsar for the Anant Karaj ceremony. A source informs, "A makeshift gurudwara was erected inside the premises. A priest was flown down from Amritsar for the ceremony that began in the morning and went on till afternoon."

Nearly 10 large boats were deployed to bring the guests from the CastaDiva Resort And Spa to the wedding venue. The villa itself was adorned with nearly 10,000 red flowers, primarily roses, in keeping with the red theme of the function. If the Konkani wedding on Wednesday was a serene affair, the North Indian style shaadi was all about band, baaja, baaraat.

The groom's now-famously flamboyant streak came to the fore once again, as he arrived at the venue dancing to '90s hits. "In his trademark style, Ranveer led the baaraat as they danced to songs including Tamma Tamma, My Name Is Lakhan and Chunnari Chunnari. He also grooved to his chartbusters, including Tune Maari Entriyaan, Tattad Tattad and Galla Goodiyaan," adds the source.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share photos as married couple!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates