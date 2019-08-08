Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

bollywood

Anil Kapoor dubbed Sushma Swaraj's demise as a great loss, not just for India but for the whole world

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, and Shaan were among the Bollywood celebrities who condoled the death of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi on August 6. Anil dubbed Swaraj's demise as a great loss, not just for India but for the whole world. "I think we lost her very early. I admired her from far, as there are a few leaders, with whom you never happen to meet but feel a connection with. She was someone I really looked up to and I think it's a great loss and she could have done more for our country. She has done a lot but she could have done more," said the actor.

The 'Mr. India' actor expressed hope that other leaders will draw inspiration and motivation from the former external affairs minister and follow her legacy. "She touched so many hearts and so many people, not only in India but all over the world, therefore, I guess the whole world is mourning the loss," Anil stated. Expressing his grief over the sudden demise of much-loved leader, who had a huge contribution in legitimising the film industry as I&B minister, ace film director Subhash Ghai said, "I wish there were more women like Sushma Ji, who can take this country forward. Of course, it's a big loss and we all feel the pain."

"Sushma Swaraj was the real daughter of the country. I had been observing her as a politician and as a leader. Her quality of thoughts, speech, and action was always very clear and dedicated to the nation," added the 'Taal' director. Recalling the BJP leader as a "wonderful orator," singer Shaan said, "We had been seeing her actively since last five years, though she had been a wonderful orator for a long time. She was an amazing speaker and her early demise has left us all in shock. Not only Indian politics but India will miss her a lot."

Praising Swaraj and her work as the external affairs minister, actor Kabir Bedi expressed grief over the death of the leader who he thinks was a "phenomenal politician."

"Definitely Sushma Ji's demise has come like a shock to us, and we are really sad. She was a phenomenal politician. We will always remember her for tremendous work. It was a matter of pride that she was the foreign minister of our country. And I will join her family and the nation to mourn her passing," said Kabir.

"She was a person who looked less like a politician and more like someone who is close to us. Feels like we have lost someone from own family," said veteran actor Sanjay Mishra.

Actor Jackie Shroff also condoled Sushma Swaraj's death. "We have lost a person who was everyone's favorite, so definitely demise of her pain is there in our hearts," said the actor. The 67-year-old political stalwart passed away on Tuesday night following a massive cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their beloved leader as she was cremated on Wednesday evening with full state honours. Politicians across the board had paid tributes to the BJP leader.

