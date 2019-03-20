Anil Kapoor thrilled about Total Dhamaal crossing the 150 crore benchmark

bollywood

Anil Kapoor

After being lauded by critics and fans for his performance in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Anil Kapoor delivers another blockbuster with Total Dhamaal that has crossed the net 150 crore benchmark at the India wide box office.

His comical character of a distressed husband, pairing Madhuri Dixit and their onscreen chemistry in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal was a major draw for the audience. With this, the superstar proves yet again, that he's a lucky charm for movie franchises with Welcome Back and now Total Dhamaal being added to the 150 crore club.

Overjoyed with the success, Anil Kapoor says, "It gives me immense pleasure to know that families have been enjoying the film in theatres. We intended to provide clean and wholesome entertainment and the encouraging numbers prove we moved in the right direction. I would like to congratulate the team and thank my audiences who have appreciated the films that I do".

Anil Kapoor is expected to head to Goa for the first schedule of Mohit Suri's film, Malang, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Talking about this film, Mohit Suri had said, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.

