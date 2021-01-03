Anil Kapoor to Kapil Sharma: I have offered you so many films, you turn them down

Anil Kapoor will be the latest guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and as far the promo of the episode is concerned, it seems like a riot. The promo was shared by the comedian on his Instagram account that had a lot of revelations.

In the promo, the Tezaab actor could be seen asking Sharma this question, "I have offered you so many films, you turn them down. Why?" Sharma replied, "I was approached for 24 series, but we were starting our new show at that time." Kapoor then quipped, "Then you did the right thing by not accepting the show."

Kapoor also revealed that Sharma was also offered Priyadarshan's Tezz and Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan. The comedian said to the actor, "Sir, please continue offering me good projects." Kapoor then stated, "You know I do supporting roles, character roles, father roles these days. If there is a role of your father or brother, tell me."

Kapil Sharma had this to say on the actor's statement, "Both our eyes get shut when we laugh, we will even look like father and son. But I am afraid that you may be signed on for the role of the father and I may be the one looking like the father on screen."

Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and was also seen in films like Firangi and It's My Life. Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Animal, and Takht.

