Anil Kapoor turns Virat Kohli's group photo into meme; remembers Majnu bhai

Virat Kohli shared a photo of the World Cup 2019 Cricket team's captains' photo of meeting Queen Elizabeth. The picture became a source of memes and enjoying on a lighter note at its cost was none other than Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram story

It was on May 31, 2019, that the ICC World Cup kick-started and in no time the internet was flooded with memes on and around the World Cup. The creative experts couldn't contain their urge of spitting out their creativity onto the social media universe. And this time, joining the brigade is none other than Anil Kapoor. When it comes to Bollywood, references to popular movies make the memes all the funnier.



Although there were many memes on social media, the one which Anil Kapoor shared on his Twitter handle which will leave you in splits. Anil Kapoor recalled his character of Majnu Bhai from the comedy film, Welcome (2007). He shared the meme dedicated to his character's epic horse painting, which also featured in the film.

The 62-year-old actor tagged his Welcome director, Anees Bazmi on the post shared by him on Twitter. He wrote, "Majnu Bhai's art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless!" Well, the meme is indeed priceless!

Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! ððð pic.twitter.com/vI04OG5pAZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2019

Anil Kapoor played the character Majnu Bhai, who plays an underworld don in the film and aspires to be a painter. The meme had the iconic painting hilariously photoshopped in a group photo of all the ten cricket captains of the participating teams in the Cricket World Cup and Queen Elizabeth.

The original photo was shared by the Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on his Instagram account, where the players' met Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the netizens were having a field day by making 'Kohinoor' diamond jokes. Netizens created memes out of these pictures and asked Virat to bring back the 'Kohinoor hira (diamond)' from the Buckingham Palace in England.



Talking about Anil Kapoor's film, Welcome, it released on December 21, 2007, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat, Feroz Khan and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Welcome is a film, which even after so many years of its release, tickles the funnybones of the audience. It is a laugh riot and tells the story of a man (Akshay) who falls in love with a beautiful woman (Katrina) but later discovers that her brothers (Nana and Anil) are gangsters.

