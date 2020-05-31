Anil Kapoor ups his selfie game, shares his 'first timer selfies'!

Anil Kapoor is learning something new every day and upping his 'selfie game'. He has now discovered the self-timer. "Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?" he asks. Kapoor's fondness for admiring himself in the mirror is well known. Now, the timer will record his obsession too.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- "Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks! Just took my first timer selfies! I think now I’ll be taking a lot more after this!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Kapoor has been working in Hindi Cinema for the last 37 years and still happens to be as enigmatic and energetic as he was when he began his career. He is known to be an actor who has managed to look as young and fresh as he was back in the good old days. And he has been very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of his daily routine with his fans.

On the work front, the actor will now be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, and with son Harshvardhan Kapoor in the Abhinav Bindra biopic.

