Anil Kapoor ups his style quotient with every film in Race series, see photo

Anil Kapoor's look from the three installments of Race franchise

Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza is inching towards its release date. The film featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to take over. Well even before its release, the movie has been making headlines for various reasons. From action-packed trailer to the soothing soundtracks of the film, the third installment of Race series is bound to set new records.

With having Salman Khan onboard, Jacqueline and Daisy's stunning avatars to Bobby Deol's drastic transformation, Race 3 promises to be a better version. While there have been major changes in the star-cast, there is one actor who has been a part of all the three installments. Yes! It is none other than the 'Jhakaas' actor Anil Kapoor.

The 61-year-old actor has entertained the audiences as Inspector Robert D'Costa in the first two parts and is ready to up the same with his character Shamsher.



Rather than just the character makeover, that is from RD to Shamsher, Mr. Kapoor has swooned everyone with his look in all the parts. The actor has upped his style game with every franchise and broken stereotypes. One doesn't need to go by his age, as the actor has been always a fitness enthusiast which is visible in his recent pictures.

The ageless actor has matched up to the fashion trends of each era with his own style. And it goes without saying that, it is because of him that her darling daughters Rhea and Sonam are fashionistas in Bollywood. Focusing on the man himself, the actor will be seen sporting a grey beard for the first time in the Race series. No wonder, we are totally smitten by this gentleman's stylish appearances.



Take a look through Anil Kapoor's stylish appearances in the Race series:



Anil Kapoor in Race 1



Anil Kapoor in Race 2



Anil Kapoor's look from Race 3

The recently released trailer of the film makes for an Eid bonanza, being a complete entertainment package. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

