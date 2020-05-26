Anil Kapoor wishes '36 more years' to Anupam Kher who completed 36 years in Bollywood

As Anupam Kher's cinematic marvel and his debut flick 'Saaransh' completes 36 years of its release on the horizon on Indian cinema, veteran actor Anil Kapoor congratulated his friend, wishing him '36 more years' in the film industry.

The 63-year-old star put retweeted a clip shared by Anupam Kher. It featured the different roles essayed by Anupam over time. The 'Mr India' actor congratulated Anupam on completing 36 years of being a part of the Indian cinema. He wrote, "36 years of my dear friend Anupam and here's to 36 more !!! To the entertainer and winner of hearts... the chameleon! A beautiful, inspiring & a truly incredible journey! @AnupamPKher."

36 years of my dear friend Anupam and here’s to 36 more !!! To the entertainer and winner of hearts... the chameleon! A beautiful, inspiring & a truly incredible journey! @AnupamPKher https://t.co/K02r5USNaE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, to mark the event, Kher took to Twitter and posted a video featuring some scenes from the movie.

He also thanked people for acknowledging his work and showering love on him.

"My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far," tweeted Kher.

"God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," Kher's tweet further read.

The film revolved around the sequence of events in the life of a retired school teacher and his wife after their son loses his life in a mugging.

Helmed by Bhatt, the film also features actors Soni Razdan and Rohini Hattangadi.

