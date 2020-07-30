Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja; says, 'You were born to be part of our family'
Anand Ahuja celebrates his birthday today, and father-in-law Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish him.
It's Sonam Kapoor's entreprenur husband Anand Ahuja's birthday today, July 30. On the special occasion, Ahuja's father-in-law, Anil Kapoor has shares a heartfelt and loving wish for his son-in law.
Sharing a few pictures on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote how Anand Ahuja may not be born into his family, but he was certainly born to be a part of it. Here's what he wrote, "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!"
You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you! pic.twitter.com/QmiMwuLqcf— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2020
Isn't that an adorable birthday wish? Veteran actor Anil Kapoor seems to have poured all his love and blessings into this one tweet for his doting son-in-law.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They're one of the cutest couples of Bollywood and their pictures on social media keep setting relationship goals.
Sonam Kapoor confirmed her relationship with Anand Ahuja in May 2017 when the actress had him by her side at the 64th National Film Awards. Since then, it's all been nothing but love and happiness for the couple and their families.
After the dreamy and exotic wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja. Both exchanged vows on May 8, 2018. Ahead of their second wedding anniversary, we look back at Sonam and Anand's love story! (All photos/mid-day archives and the Instagram handles of Sonam and Anand)
-
Sonam Kapoor had confirmed her relationship with Anand Ahuja in May 2017 as the actress had him by her side at the 64th National Film Awards. Sonam received a special mention for her role in Neerja. Apart from Ahuja, Sonam's parents, actor Anil and Sunita Kapoor were also present.
-
In 2017, Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday was celebrated in London. We saw Sonam, father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, sister Rhea Kapoor in London along with Anand Ahuja, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor.
-
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were often seen spending quality time together and exchanging cute messages and pictures on Instagram. The couple had taken a vacay in London a few months before their wedding and kept their fans updated with their lovey-dovey pictures from the trip!
-
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had indirectly even hinted at them being the "It" couple. A video shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram story proved that the couple is head over heels for each other. In the video, Sonam Kapoor was on a video call with Anand, and he displayed a shoe to the former. To which, the to-be-bride questioned him, "What is this Anand?" He cutely said, "A gift." The conversation went ahead with Sonam asking him if this was his way of being romantic, by buying her shoes. She jokes around about it but at the end says, "They are amazing!"
-
What makes Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's relationship even cuter and relatable is that they are always goofing around with each other! When Ahuja and Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport, the former's goofiness around his then-girlfriend brought a smile to everyone's faces.
-
Meanwhile, let's know more about Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja. Well, if you are an Instagram addict, you'd know Anand Ahuja. You'd know that he likes basketball, is obsessed with sneakers, and is a funny guy. Also, that he is steeped in fashion; he founded indie-retail brand Bhane in 2013, and that he recently exploited his passion for footwear by launching a shoe lounge called VegNonVeg in the capital.
-
Anand Ahuja grew up in the posh South Delhi neighbourhood of Jor Bagh, and now lives in Golf Links with a family that is steeped in apparel manufacturing. While that makes his career choice obvious, Ahuja says it was not until much later that he saw fashion as a career. "I was in the banking sector when I was in America, but then I landed this opportunity to work as an assistant buyer at Macy's. I took a pay cut just to do that, because it was so dynamic — you dealt with clients, buyers, brands…"
-
Later, Anand worked with his uncle in his wholesale apparel firm and then assisted his father. "At Macy's, I learnt what happens between store and customer. At my uncle's, I learnt about what happens between the factory and the store, and with dad, I learnt what happens in the factory. All the experience came in handy [when launching Bhane]."
-
Coming back to the couple's love story, Sonam Kapoor immediately changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on all her social media accounts after the marriage ceremony got over. "Taking your father's name as the last name is a practice. That is how you show respect to your father. You can give the same respect to your husband using his name as the last name. It is the same thing. It is a cyclical thing. One can break it and give their child a new surname but it takes a lot of effort. It is a complicated discussion, but at this point in time, this is my choice. Kapoor is my family name, so is Ahuja. I am a part of that family too, so I chose to keep both the names." she said.
-
Not just Sonam, Anand Ahuja too changed his name after marriage on his social media account. From Anand Ahuja, it's now Anand S Ahuja.
-
"In the cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realized it soon that women should not compromise. But art is a reflection of society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and as support, he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja," Sonam said in a statement.
-
The couple, in 2019, partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a campaign. The digital initiative highlighted the city's vibrant arts, culture, culinary and hotel scenes. Tapping into Sonam and Anand's passion for reading, vegan cuisine, the film industry, basketball and art, the four-episode campaign shows them visiting the legendary Los Angeles County Museum of Art, experiencing the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, tasting chef Esdras Ochoa's famous vegan tacos at Salazar and vibing at the hot Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
-
Back in July 2018, on Anand's birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable picture and mentioned how her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja makes the world better for her, also described Anand as the "kindest and gentlest."
-
"To the love of my life and the kindest and gentlest soul I know, a very very happy birthday! You make my world better and I'm so blessed you were born today. We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing one another." Luciano De Crescenzo. Always and forever," Sonam captioned the image.
-
There had been a buzz that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is shifting to London with her husband Anand S Ahuja. Clarifying that, Sonam said: "I already have a home in London. I am there for the last few years, and nobody noticed. My life will be the same as it is for the last few years. I will stay there for four-five months and then mostly in Mumbai."
-
On their first wedding anniversary, last year, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos - shoefies - and put his thoughts in the caption, which read: Some of my favorite #shoefies w my bunny... I love posting these not because I love shoes (and you KNOW I love shoes) but because the idea of looking down reminds me to stay present, grounded and most importantly grateful! I could tell you exactly where we were and what we were feeling at the time I took these.... Today, to reflect on 1 year of marriage and 3 years being together - nothing could be more of a blessing than to have your life partner be your best friend and also be the person that is supportive but pushes you to be better... to be the person that is unconditionally loving but will tell you when you're wrong ... and to be the person that will lead you into and through your fears - not allowing you to run away from them. Happy Anniversary to my love @sonamkapoor .. you're my guiding star!...#everydayphenomenal! [sic]"
-
Here's wishing loads of happiness to couple and a very happy birthday to Anand Ahuja!
