Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja; says, 'You were born to be part of our family'

It's Sonam Kapoor's entreprenur husband Anand Ahuja's birthday today, July 30. On the special occasion, Ahuja's father-in-law, Anil Kapoor has shares a heartfelt and loving wish for his son-in law.

Sharing a few pictures on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote how Anand Ahuja may not be born into his family, but he was certainly born to be a part of it. Here's what he wrote, "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!"

You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you! pic.twitter.com/QmiMwuLqcf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 30, 2020

Isn't that an adorable birthday wish? Veteran actor Anil Kapoor seems to have poured all his love and blessings into this one tweet for his doting son-in-law.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They're one of the cutest couples of Bollywood and their pictures on social media keep setting relationship goals.

Sonam Kapoor confirmed her relationship with Anand Ahuja in May 2017 when the actress had him by her side at the 64th National Film Awards. Since then, it's all been nothing but love and happiness for the couple and their families.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news