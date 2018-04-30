Anil Kapoor's bungalow gets decked up for Sonam Kapoor's wedding

A clear sign that daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities are on



Anil Kapoor's bungalow

While passing through Juhu Scheme, we noticed that Anil Kapoor's bungalow has been bathed in lights. A clear sign that daughter Sonam's wedding festivities are on. Mum Sunita is said to have supervised the lighting arrangements.



Sonam Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

There has been hectic activity in the Kapoor household with several B-Town folk including Karan Johar and Farah Khan dropping in.

It is said that near and dear ones have been assigned responsibilities for the ceremonies slated for May 7 and 8. They have also been sworn to secrecy as the family will make the announcement when the time is ripe. At Veere Di Wedding's trailer launch, Sonam Kapoor said, "Everybody will hear everything in all good time. This is not the correct time I have had a very good relationship with the media and we will share all in good time. Thank you so much for keeping your patience."

High time, we say.

