Anil Kumble: Cricket is more entertaining than elections

Over the last decade, it has become a norm that no new big Bollywood releases are slotted during the IPL. However, this time the cash-rich tournament is being conducted around the same time the general elections are being held in the country

Indian cricket viewers are set for an overdose of the sport in the coming few months. While the IPL will keep enthusiasts glued to the tube for close to two months (March 23 to May 12), thereafter viewers will be hooked on to the ICC World Cup (May 30 to July 14).

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble is however convinced that the cricket will score over the elections as the No.1 entertainer. "I guess, that's the challenge for the viewer and I don't know which one will be more entertaining. I am sure cricket will be more entertaining, than the elections. I'm sure cricket will be followed more closely because of the World Cup coming up," he said.

