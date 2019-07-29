Anil Kumble-led ICC Committee to discuss boundary-count rule

cricket

Anil Kumble

New Delhi: The ICC's Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee will discuss issues concerning the epic World Cup final, including the controversial boundary count back rule, in its next meeting, said the apex body's general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice.

In a pulsating encounter, England were adjudged the winners of the World Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count — 22 fours and two sixes — to New Zealand's 17 after the match ended in a tie after regulation play and subsequent Super Over.

"The cricket committee will consider any issues arising from the World Cup final when it next meets [in the first quarter of 2020]," Allardice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

