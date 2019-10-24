Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina share happiness on Twitter for new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former cricketer and captain Anil Kumble and all-rounder Suresh Raina took to social networking site Twitter to send their wishes to the newly-elected BCCI President - Sourav Ganguly - on Wednesday.

Sourav Ganguly became the 39th President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 23, 2019.

"Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 really happy for you and Indian cricket. I am sure under your able leadership Cricket will flourish. Best always," Kumble said in his tweet.

Congratulations dada @SGanguly99 really happy for you and indian cricket. I am sure under your able leadership Cricket will flourish. Best always. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2019

Ganguly was elected as the president during the General Body Meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.

"This makes me so happy. Having learnt from and played with you Dada, I know that you're going to excel at your new role, treat it with utmost sincerity and passion, much like you always did on the field. Congratulations, @SGanguly99 and all the best for the journey ahead," Raina tweeted.

After becoming the BCCI President, Ganguly made bold statements saying that he would lead the BCCI just like he led the Indian cricket team during his playing days. "It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation. When I captained India for six years, it was a similar situation that things need to be brought back to a place, reforms need to be done and a huge amount of money to be paid to the state associations. It is a completely new start, Ganguly told reporters.

"From that point of view, I find myself very fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change. I will do it the way I know. I will do it in a way that I feel is the best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and the same for all BCCI. That is the way I led India and that is the way I will take forward this organisation with whatever time I have," he added.

He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Sourav Ganguly announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 and by that time he had more than 18,000 international runs to his name.

