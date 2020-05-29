Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman 'optimistic' of IPL happening this year

The entire discussion currently surrounds the schedule of the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports came in stating that the IPL 2020 season would apparently take the spot of the ICC T20 World Cup this October with the latter tournament being postponed to 2022.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show, Cricket Connected, ICC Cricket Committee Chairman Anil Kumble talked about chances of the IPL happening in 2020, "Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there’s still a possibility if we can cram in the schedule. If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there’s still a possibility, we are all optimistic."

Former cricketer VVS Laxman talked about chances of the IPL happening in 2020, "Absolutely, and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say. Anil (Kumble) mentioned that you can have two or four venues, I still feel that you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging. You don’t know who’s going to be where at the airports, so that I’m sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into."

