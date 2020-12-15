Hope in sight

Aware of the fact that artistes can be a self-serving lot, Chennai-based contemporary-classical pianist and educator Anil Srinivasan has always consciously tried to question what the arts can do for the community, instead of the other way round. So, in 2018, after visiting Gnanadarshan, a city-based home for visually challenged women, when he tried to imagine himself in the position of the latter, Concert in the Dark - where he performs blindfolded with other musicians to raise funds - was born. In its third edition this year, the concert has unfolded virtually, with the finale on December 24.

"After my father's demise, I wanted to do something meaningful, which is when I visited the home and met these artistes. I realised that it's one thing to contribute to a charity, but another experience to witness what these women tackle, which drives empathy. And empathy is the beginning of understanding," he shares, adding that he started thinking what it would be like to play the piano with his eyes closed. Having realised that it helped sharpen his perception, the pianist decided to perform blindfolded. What followed was a 20-minute piece for the National Association for the Blind, where the artiste was blindfolded and the audience sat in a dark auditorium, lit only by a candle. "When we turned on the lights, I could sense something among the audience had shifted; many were in tears. We managed to raise Rs 15 lakhs, and that's how we made Concert in the Dark a yearly event," he says.

While shows were planned in five cities for the concert this year, the pandemic played spoiler. Realising that the need for funds was even stronger, Srinivasan decided to take the show online. He tied up with young musicians such as Carnatic vocalist D Sathyaprakash, violinist Manoj Kumar and singer Shakthisree Gopalan. Through a mix of pre-recorded shows and social media lives since December 11, Srinivasan has been able to surpass his target of Rs 2 lakh. About the upcoming show with Sathyaprakash, the musician tells us, "We're going to largely play popular music and it'll be a tribute to the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. Most of the songs that we'll perform have been sung in Hindi and Tamil. It's a thank you to him."

On: December 24 (finale)

Log on to: milaap.org to donate;@AnilSrinivasanOfficial on Facebook to watch the finale

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news