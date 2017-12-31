Animal statue resembling Donald Trump installed in China mall

Hitachi Seaside Park, about 100km north of Tokyo has put together a gigantic image of a Japanese shiba inu dog and two pups



Hitachi Seaside Park, about 100km north of Tokyo has put together a gigantic image of a Japanese shiba inu dog and two pups using around 1,100 bassia scoparia plants, 6,500 pine cones and pieces of wood as part of celebrations for the upcoming 'Year of the Dog' from the Chinese zodiac.

Meanwhile, a mall in China has installed a larger than life animal statue with more than a passing resemblance to US President Donald Trump. This time, in anticipation of the coming Year of the Dog, the cocky rooster has been replaced by a smirking canine.

Pics/AP and AFP

