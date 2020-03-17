Search

Animated video explains how social distancing helps in tackling Coronavirus

Updated: Mar 17, 2020, 20:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

a video explaining the importance of social distancing amid coronavirus scare has been making rounds on social media

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by Juan Delcan
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people across the globe are taking preventive measures to ensure they don’t get infected. The most important measure to keep steer clear of the pandemic is said to self-isolate oneself from the public. Social distancing helps in containing the highly infectious illness and keeping you safe.

The state governments in India are ensuring that the people refrain from attending gatherings for which.  they are shutting down temples, malls, night clubs theatres, schools, and colleges. Working professionals are being asked to work from her houses. Moreover, monuments such as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar and the popular Statue of Unity have been shut by the government.

While people call such measures extreme, a video explaining the importance of social distancing at a time like this has been making rounds on social media. As reported on Today, the video created by a husband-wife artist duo, shows why it is necessary to step out of the crowd when a pandemic is out there.

The director of the clip Juan Delcan has shared a clip on his Twitter account where he write, “Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.” The 3D video clip shows a row of matchsticks being lit and one of them step out of the crowd, stopping the fire from spreading any further.

The clip, posted on Monday, has received more than 241,100 views with 6,000 likes and was retweeted over 3,300 times. Many users praised the video for simplifying a complex matter.

What do you think about the video?

