Animated video explains how social distancing helps in tackling Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people across the globe are taking preventive measures to ensure they don’t get infected. The most important measure to keep steer clear of the pandemic is said to self-isolate oneself from the public. Social distancing helps in containing the highly infectious illness and keeping you safe.

The state governments in India are ensuring that the people refrain from attending gatherings for which. they are shutting down temples, malls, night clubs theatres, schools, and colleges. Working professionals are being asked to work from her houses. Moreover, monuments such as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar and the popular Statue of Unity have been shut by the government.

While people call such measures extreme, a video explaining the importance of social distancing at a time like this has been making rounds on social media. As reported on Today, the video created by a husband-wife artist duo, shows why it is necessary to step out of the crowd when a pandemic is out there.

The director of the clip Juan Delcan has shared a clip on his Twitter account where he write, “Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.” The 3D video clip shows a row of matchsticks being lit and one of them step out of the crowd, stopping the fire from spreading any further.

Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020

The clip, posted on Monday, has received more than 241,100 views with 6,000 likes and was retweeted over 3,300 times. Many users praised the video for simplifying a complex matter.

Brilliant. Best conceivable visual to #FlattenTheCurve. — Victoria Brownworth âÂ£ (@VABVOX) March 16, 2020

Thank you for your contribution... this is very effective! — Karen is social distancing... you should too! (@kwm537) March 16, 2020

Speaks volumes! — Colin Kennedy (@sydenhamkennedy) March 16, 2020

When I first saw this video, I wondered who created this perfectly brilliant piece! Congrats and bravo to @juan_delcan — lynn taylor (@lynntay74258115) March 16, 2020

Excellent video, a little help to save the entire lot rather than adding fuel to the fire. — sheen (@SheenFati) March 16, 2020

Twitter at its absolute best. Thank you ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾âÂ¨ — â±­Õ²ÉÂÕ°ÉÂÕ¥ÉÂ ðÂÂ± (@AhnaFernandez) March 16, 2020

What do you think about the video?

