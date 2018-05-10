Anirban Lahiri hopes to regain form at Players Championship

Golfer Anirban Lahiri, the only Indian to feature at the prestigious Players Championship, would be hoping to stay inside world's top-100 with a fine show here, starting today



Anirban Lahiri

Golfer Anirban Lahiri, the only Indian to feature at the prestigious Players Championship, would be hoping to stay inside world's top-100 with a fine show here, starting today. Lahiri, ranked exactly No. 100, will be trying to stay inside the world's top-100 while playing the PGA Tour, courtesy his full playing rights.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever