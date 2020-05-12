Anish Sahasrabudhe: Juggling Multiple Roles With Alacrity!

How many multiple roles can a young man juggle at the same time? Two, three, four? Well, Anish Sahasrabudhe is handling 8 different careers, all at once. From cricket umpiring to business coaching, catering business to corporate training, Anish is doing every job with the same passion & enthusiasm! No wonder, he is able to change the face of entrepreneurship in India and change so many lives, all at the same time!

This multi-faceted personality is quite a name in the business consultancy sector but it was his passion for cricket that has brought him where he is today. Moreover, the zeal with which he conducts workshops and training sessions, speaks volumes of his urge to change the lives of those around him. However, this path was fraught with challenges, which could not diminish the fire in Anish a single bit. The reason for his perseverance lies in his family background.

When Anish’s father was jobless for a while, around 1990, he saw his parents struggle at the very basic level. Once his father tried to get onto his feet, with a small takeaway counter in 1991, young Anish realized that hard work knows no categories or limitations. He realized that in good work, there are no categories, lower grades, higher grades, etc. His on-the-job experience, while watching his parents’ daily routine, taught him to be ready to do anything. Anish explains, "This made me so strong that I could wipe floors, clean rooms, wash crockery & cutlery while working in hotels. I used to do all that with a smile on my face!"

Among the multiple careers that Anish juggles today with expertise, there are:

1. BCCI Cricket Umpire

2. International Business Coach

3. International Life Coach

4. Motivational Trainer

5. MD Of The Event Management Company

6. Owner of Maharashtrian Restaurant Chain

7. Chef

8. EMCEE

Although his two main passions remain to be a business consultant and a corporate trainer, he believes in putting in equal amounts of hard work into every role of his.

When asked who he would credit for his successful journey as a consultant and trainer, Anish speaks enthusiastically about his family. He says, "The culture in my family gets the credit for all that I have achieved. The Sanskar (values) in a corporate world, my attitude, integrity, and approach, all that I got to learn from my parents, my sister and brother-in-law, was exemplary. Also, the support from my wife, friends, my staff and vendors has helped me in receiving an award for being India’s most multi-tasking entrepreneur."

Speaking of awards, Anish is the proud recipient of the following honors for his exceptional work experience:

1. India Leadership Awards – Most Multi-Tasking Entrepreneur Of India

2. Dainik Bhaskar Eminance Awards - Best Sales Trainer

3. Proud Maharashtrian Award – Best Corporate Trainer Of Maharashtra

4. 95 MY FM My Maharashtra Awards- Most Versatile Personality Of Maharashtra

5. Awarded As Solapur Ratna – Most Prestigious Gem Of Solapur

Despite traveling all over the country, Anish manages to excel in his desire to achieve results, all thanks to his excellent support system. Although COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, Anish is keeping himself positive. He wishes that the Pandemic ends soon and everyone faces the least amount of losses in their business. He is conducting Webinars, Online Workshops, etc to stay in shape as far as work is concerned.

Speaking about his services, Anish said that his consultancy package is available in the range of Rs 5000 per month to Rs 1,00,000 per month. His website contains all the necessary details that you may need to get in touch with him.

