Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma wish Surbhi Jyoti on her 32nd birthday

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti turned 32 this Friday, May 29. The actress rang in her birthday virtually due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared a collage of her pictures and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday at home. Surbhi looked all cheery in a striped t-shirt, posing with a chocolate cake. The actress captioned it, "One year wiser."

Her colleagues Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri and Heli Daruwala rang up the actress and wished her virtually. In the snapshot of the video call which was shared by Anita on her Instagram stories, we can see Surbhi's BFFs singing 'Happy Birthday' and wishing her. Take a look:

Anita also took to her Instagram handle to wish Surbhi on her special day. Sharing a picture with her, Anita wrote, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together. I’m glad I have you in my life now..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) onMay 28, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Nia Sharma, who appeared in Naagin 4, also posted a birthday wish for Surbhi. She wrote: "Happy Birthday" by sharing old pictures and a video of them dancing together.

Arjun Bijlani wished Surbhi in a special way by sharing a picture with her along with a beautiful caption. Here's what he wrote:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday âÂ¤ï¸Â. Keep shining.. A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) onMay 28, 2020 at 6:23pm PDT

Heli Daruwala created a video of some memorable pictures of the duo.

Surbhi is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She was last seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news