Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma wish Surbhi Jyoti on her 32nd birthday
Surbhi Jyoti, who turned 32 today, celebrated her birthday virtually due to the lockdown. Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma and Pearl V Puri took to their social media to wish her.
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti turned 32 this Friday, May 29. The actress rang in her birthday virtually due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared a collage of her pictures and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday at home. Surbhi looked all cheery in a striped t-shirt, posing with a chocolate cake. The actress captioned it, "One year wiser."
Her colleagues Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri and Heli Daruwala rang up the actress and wished her virtually. In the snapshot of the video call which was shared by Anita on her Instagram stories, we can see Surbhi's BFFs singing 'Happy Birthday' and wishing her. Take a look:
Anita also took to her Instagram handle to wish Surbhi on her special day. Sharing a picture with her, Anita wrote, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together. I’m glad I have you in my life now..."
Nia Sharma, who appeared in Naagin 4, also posted a birthday wish for Surbhi. She wrote: "Happy Birthday" by sharing old pictures and a video of them dancing together.
Arjun Bijlani wished Surbhi in a special way by sharing a picture with her along with a beautiful caption. Here's what he wrote:
Heli Daruwala created a video of some memorable pictures of the duo.
Surbhi is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She was last seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!
