Anita Hassanandani: Poker gets me excited

Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani loves playing poker as she finds it relaxing. "We as TV actors have hectic schedules and poker, for me, breaks the monotony of my job and relaxes me. Poker gets me charged and excited," Anita said in a statement.

Anita had made her debut in the TV industry with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli and then became popular with Kkavyanjali.

She had earlier this year been seen at Raj Kundra's Match Indian Poker League Season 2, playing for The Spartan Poker's UP Indians.

Anita added: "Poker has helped me become more patient and disciplined. I have been playing poker for quite a few years and have won few local tournaments as well."

