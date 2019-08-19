Anita Hassanandani Reddy enjoys juggling between two shows

television

Anita Hassanandani/picture courtesy: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram account

Actress Anita Hassanandani is enjoying participating with husband Rohit Reddy on the dance reality show "Nach Baliye 9" and hosting a live game show "Lagao Boli - Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi".

"I have been incredibly fortunate to be able to host and be a part of such a unique game show on television - 'Lagao Boli'. Although it has been physically exhausting juggling between a dance reality show and a game show...that is the life of an artiste and I am very excited and can't wait for the game to begin," Anita said.

"Lagao Boli" also has Paritosh Tripathi and Dheeraj Juneja as hosts.

